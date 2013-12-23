FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bollore-Vivendi deal on D8 channel annulled in French high court
December 23, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Bollore-Vivendi deal on D8 channel annulled in French high court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - France’s highest administrative court rejected on Monday the regulators’ approval of Bollore’s sale of television channel Direct 8 to Vivendi-owned Canal + over procedural and antitrust grounds.

The sale of Direct 8 to the pay-television operator - for around 279 million euros ($381 million) in Vivendi shares - was validated by French competition regulators in September 2012, but challenged by rivals TF1 and M6.

Rivals TF1 and M6 were keen to ensure the enlarged Canal + group, now active in both pay television and free television, does not have an unfair edge when negotiating TV rights with film producers and sports federations. ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Natalie Huet; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

