Canal+ says disagrees with ruling on TPS deal review
July 23, 2012 / 9:18 AM / in 5 years

Canal+ says disagrees with ruling on TPS deal review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s pay-TV unit Canal+ said on Monday that it does not agree with the remedies imposed by French antitrust regulators as part of their review of 2006 takeover of its main satellite competitor TPS, and plans to immediately appeal.

“Canal+ will immediately request the suspension and cancellation [of the decision] before the Conseil d‘Etat,” the company said in a statement.

The Conseil d‘Etat is France’s highest administrative court. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)

