Vivendi says new Canal+ subscribers up 20 pct in Sept.
#Entertainment Production
October 20, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Vivendi says new Canal+ subscribers up 20 pct in Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday that the number of new subscribers of its pay-TV unit Canal+ rose 20 percent year-on-year in September.

Vivendi said in the same statement that it had decided to file a complaint to the French stock exchange watchdog (AMF) following the release of misleading information indicating a 10 percent drop in the number of Canal+ subscribers in Sept., which sent Vivendi shares sharply down.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

