Vivendi's SFR to seek further 500 mln euros cost cuts in 2013
July 3, 2012 / 10:27 AM / in 5 years

Vivendi's SFR to seek further 500 mln euros cost cuts in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - SFR, Vivendi’s French telecoms unit, expects to seek 500 million euros ($629.20 million) of cost cuts in 2013 in addition to 450 million already planned in 2012, a union source told Reuters on Tuesday.

SFR, which is grappling with competition from low-cost operator Free Mobile, on Tuesday presented to employee representatives the main points of a restructuring plan involving voluntary redundancies.

An SFR spokesman said the details of the plan, aimed at restoring its competitiveness, will be presented in November, but declined to disclose the number of redundancies and the extent of the cost cuts envisaged in the restructuring. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

