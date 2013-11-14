Vivendi confirms annual goals as profit falls

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - France’s Vivendi confirmed its annual targets for its media and telecoms businesses as it posted operating profit down 23 percent to 730 million euros ($978.53 million), hurt by its French telecom unit SFR.

Third-quarter sales rose 0.2 percent to 5.35 billion euros and adjusted net income was 403 million euros.

Analysts had been expecting third-quarter sales of 5.31 billion euros, EBITA of 707 million euros and adjusted net income of 390 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Vivendi is in the midst of a broad revamp to pay down debt, reduce exposure to telecom and focus on media. In July it announced sales of its controlling stake in video games maker Activision Blizzard and Maroc Telecom. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Lionel Laurent)