Vivendi aims to close Maroc Tel sale by year-end

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi still aims to complete the sale of its Maroc Telecom unit by the end of the year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Philippe Capron also said on a conference call after second-quarter results that Vivendi could soon change the composition of its two-man management board, but gave no details on timing.

A report on French radio and TV station BFM last week said that a recruitment firm had been hired to find a new CEO and chairman of the management board. Those positions are now held by Jean-Francois Dubos, who has been with Vivendi since 1991 and is said to soon want to retire. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)