FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi aims to close Maroc Tel sale by year-end
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 29, 2013 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vivendi aims to close Maroc Tel sale by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi still aims to complete the sale of its Maroc Telecom unit by the end of the year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Philippe Capron also said on a conference call after second-quarter results that Vivendi could soon change the composition of its two-man management board, but gave no details on timing.

A report on French radio and TV station BFM last week said that a recruitment firm had been hired to find a new CEO and chairman of the management board. Those positions are now held by Jean-Francois Dubos, who has been with Vivendi since 1991 and is said to soon want to retire. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.