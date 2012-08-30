FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi CFO upbeat on EU review of EMI deal
August 30, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Vivendi CFO upbeat on EU review of EMI deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vivendi finance head Philippe Capron is upbeat on the prospects for winning approval from European Union regulators for its Universal Music Group unit’s planned $1.9 billion acquisition of EMI Music labels, he said on Thursday

“We’ve had constructive discussions for a long time with the regulators,” he said.

Asked whether Vivendi would still go forward with the deal even if Universal had to sell 40-60 percent of EMI’s European business to get regulatory approval, he said: “We are committed to the deal.”

“At the end of the day, whatever remedies will have to be given, it will still be a very interesting deal for us. We are cautiously confident in a positive outcome.” (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
