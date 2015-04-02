French regulator criticises Vivendi in hedge fund spat

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - France’s stock market regulator asked Vivendi to “correct and clarify” comments made against a U.S. hedge fund in which the group argued that the fund’s campaign risked running afoul of foreign media ownership rules for pay-TV unit Canal Plus.

“Vivendi’s communication on March 27 is not clear and rests on an interpretation of the 1986 law (on foreign ownership of media) that is at the very least highly debatable,” said the AMF in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“The AMF insists that Vivendi correct and clarify the application of the rules in effect regarding the nationality of non-European shareholders. The company plans to release a statement today.”

U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM), which says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi, wants shareholders to back two resolutions at an April 17 annual meeting that would require Vivendi to return 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to investors after selling four of its six businesses.

But Vivendi says if it joins forces with others, PSAM could be in breach of French law, which it says bans foreign ownership of television channels of more than 20 percent, a limit which if reached would put it at risk of losing its licence for Canal Plus.

The company threatened PSAM and others who sided with it with legal damages worth 5 to 9 billion euros if it were to lose its licence to operate Canal Plus (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Andrew Callus)