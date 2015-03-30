FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hedge fund slams Vivendi over Vincent Bollore role
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 30, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. hedge fund slams Vivendi over Vincent Bollore role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management criticised the corporate governance of French media group Vivendi, saying that it was giving too much leeway to chairman and largest shareholder Vincent Bollore to boost his stake at “undervalued prices”.

The fund, also known as PSAM, is trying to rally other minority shareholders to vote for two resolutions at an upcoming annual meeting that would require Vivendi to boost returns to shareholders to 9 billion euro ($9.8 billion) after a series of asset sales left it with a war chest of cash.

In Monday’s statement, PSAM took aim at the billionaire businessman and one-time corporate raider Bollore, arguing that he was putting his own interests above those of minority shareholders in Vivendi.

Bollore on Thursday announced he had bought additional shares in Vivendi worth 632 million euros ($686.86 million) to take his stake to 10 percent from 8 percent previously. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)

