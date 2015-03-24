CORRECTED-Activist U.S. investor seeks support for Vivendi campaign

(Corrects first name of investor in paragraph two)

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) is to call on other shareholders in Vivendi to join a campaign to persuade the French media group to pay them more of the proceeds of recent asset sales.

“We will be going out actively to holders to try to convince them,” Peter Schoenfeld told reporters in Paris on Tuesday.

PSAM, which says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi shares, has submitted two resolutions for a vote at the group’s April 17 annual meeting, which would require the group to pay out 9 billion euros ($10 billion) in special dividends after selling off four of its six businesses.

Vivendi said in April that it planned to pay out 5.7 billion euros to shareholders by 2017, but wanted to keep some of the cash to build itself into a stronger media company via organic growth and acquisitions.

PSAM’s campaign is the first challenge to the authority of Vincent Bollore, the company’s powerful chairman and biggest shareholder, with an 8 percent stake.

The French tycoon has overseen a radical slimming down of the company in the past two years, in which time it has sold four of six divisions, exited telecoms and amassed a cash pile which stood at 4.6 billion euros at the end of 2014.

His stated aim now is to form a coherent media group out of what remains, namely French pay-TV operator Canal Plus and leading music company Universal Music Group.

But Schoenfeld said on Tuesday that keeping so much cash on hand meant it could be spent unwisely, on strategically questionable deals.

“The cash pile is a temptation for Mr. Bollore and the management,” he said, adding that he had yet to meet with the company although he had sent three letters to the board since becoming a shareholder.

Even with his plan for Vivendi to return more money to shareholders, the group would have 5 billion euros of cash left over to make acquisitions to bolster UMG or Canal Plus, Schoenfeld said.

In addition to the resolutions submitted on the special dividend, Schoenfeld also laid out a case which envisages Vivendi spinning off Universal Music Group, setting a consistent annual dividend policy that pays out half of free cash flow, and making its board more “transparent and open”.

He questioned whether the interests of Bollore, who built his fortune in part through corporate raids himself, were aligned with other shareholders.

“This is a unique opportunity for shareholders to send a message to the board and management,” said Schoenfeld.

Analysts expressed doubts, however, as to whether PSAM’s efforts would be successful because many French shareholders in Vivendi still backed Bollore.

“Bollore’s interests may well differ from those of minority shareholders now, in our opinion,” said Stephane Beyazian, analyst at Raymond James. “But we continue to see little chance of a change.”

Vivendi’s share price was up 0.5 percent at 23 euros at 1227 GMT, reaching its highest point since early 2009.

No one at Vivendi was immediately available for comment.