FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist hedge fund says will not seek to replace Vivendi board
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 3, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Activist hedge fund says will not seek to replace Vivendi board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management said it would stop short of seeking to replace the board of Vivendi at an April 17 annual meeting, despite opposing the French media group’s stance on shareholder returns.

“We are not planning to try to put any new directors on the agenda,” Peter Schoenfeld said in an interview this week. “We have no plans in that respect at all.”

Schoenfeld and Vivendi have been publicly at odds since March 23, when the fund called for an increase to the company’s planned payout to shareholders from a 35 billion euro ($38 billion) cash pile amassed from the sale of four businesses since 2013. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud; Editing by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.