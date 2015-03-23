FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund calls on Vivendi to pay shareholders 9 bln eur
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 23, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund calls on Vivendi to pay shareholders 9 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund P Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) called on French media group Vivendi to pay 9 billion euros ($9.85 billion) to shareholders through special dividends, saying the group was significantly undervalued.

PSAM said in a statement on Monday that its capital allocation strategy would leave Vivendi with 5 billion euros of excess cash that would be used to “significantly expand its scope of operations”.

The hedge fund added that strategic acquirers paying a control premium for either Vivendi’s Universal Music unit or Canal+ pay-TV business, or both could “be a source of additional upside”.

“PSAM believes that Vivendi is significantly undervalued due to its excessive cash holdings, inadequate capital return policy and the uncertainty over Vivendi’s future use of its capital,” PSAM said. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.