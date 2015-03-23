Hedge fund calls on Vivendi to pay shareholders 9 bln eur

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund P Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) called on French media group Vivendi to pay 9 billion euros ($9.85 billion) to shareholders through special dividends, saying the group was significantly undervalued.

PSAM said in a statement on Monday that its capital allocation strategy would leave Vivendi with 5 billion euros of excess cash that would be used to “significantly expand its scope of operations”.

The hedge fund added that strategic acquirers paying a control premium for either Vivendi’s Universal Music unit or Canal+ pay-TV business, or both could “be a source of additional upside”.

“PSAM believes that Vivendi is significantly undervalued due to its excessive cash holdings, inadequate capital return policy and the uncertainty over Vivendi’s future use of its capital,” PSAM said. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)