PSAM fund says not seeking to break up Vivendi-Les Echos
April 2, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

PSAM fund says not seeking to break up Vivendi-Les Echos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Activist U.S. hedge fund PSAM is not seeking to break up French media group Vivendi but wants bigger payouts for shareholders, PSAM founder Peter Schoenfeld said in an interview with Les Echos published on Thursday.

PSAM, which says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi, is trying to rally other shareholders to vote for two resolutions that would require Vivendi to boost returns to shareholders to 9 billion euros ($9.71 billion) after selling four of its six businesses.

Schoenfeld said he was “optimistic” of winning the support of a majority of shareholders but that it was still too early to say.

“Our action can lead to a rise in Vivendi’s share price, which will put it in a better position to make acquisitions and build a large group ... our aim is not to break up Vivendi,” he was quoted as saying by the French daily newspaper.

“The only thing we are asking is better remuneration for shareholders and a clarification of the strategy.”

Schoenfeld said that he had asked to meet Vivendi Chairman and largest shareholder Vincent Bollore several months ago, and that a series of dates were agreed but subsequently cancelled.

“We are raising a simple question: how much room for manoeuvre do we want to leave Vincent Bollore,” Schoenfeld added. ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

