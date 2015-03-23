FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi reiterates Universal Music not for sale
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi reiterates Universal Music not for sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Vivendi on Monday said it was reaffirming that its UMG unit was not for sale and that it was set on creating a global industrial content and media group.

“The press today cites the request from an activist American Hedge Fund, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management(PSAM), which owns slightly less than 1 percent of the share capital, to increase the dividend to be paid to shareholders,” a Vivendi statement said in reaction to a press report about a potential challenge to its strategy from U.S. hedge fund PSAM.

The rest of the statement read:

”In fact, the Vivendi Management Board confirms it received a letter on the 22nd December last year from PSAM, asking for the sale of Universal Music Group (UMG).

”Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board, has made it clear on several occasions, and notably at a conference in London on 17th March, that UMG is not for sale and, along with Canal+ Group, constitute the strategic pillars in the building of a major industrial media and content group.

”Today PSAM appears to be submitting new requests which will be examined by the Management Board.

”The Vivendi Management Board also wishes to stress that the majority of shareholders met recently are satisfied with the medium term strategy enabling the Group to create value through an ambitious internal and external development plan. The return to shareholders is intended to amount to 5.7 billion euros, which seems well balanced, keeping the 1 euro dividend for a period of three years and a potential share buy-back of 2.7 billion euros at a maximum share price of 20 euros.

“The Management Board opposes the dismantling of Vivendi and reaffirms its desire to build a Paris-based, global industrial content and media group.”

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.