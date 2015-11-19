FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi raises stake in Gameloft to 17.34 pct - regulator
November 19, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi raises stake in Gameloft to 17.34 pct - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European media group Vivendi has raised its stake in video games maker Gameloft, taking its shares in the company to over 17 percent, French market regulator AMF said on Thursday.

Vivendi now holds 17.34 percent of Gameloft’s capital and 15.34 percent voting rights, AMF said.

Both companies were not immediately available for comment.

Vivendi said in October it was considering buying more shares in French video games makers Ubisoft and Gameloft GLFT.PA, and did not rule out making a takeover bid on the companies in the next six months.

The companies have both said they want to remain independent and that Vivendi’s investment has not been done with their agreement. (Reporting by Bate Felix; ediitng by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
