FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR, Apax to bid for Vivendi's GVT - report
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 7:15 AM / in 5 years

KKR, Apax to bid for Vivendi's GVT - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Said to be willing to pay up to 5 bln euros

* Would be bidding against DirecTV

* Vivendi, KKR, Apax unavailable for comment

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firms KKR and Apax Partners are teaming up to bid for French media group Vivendi’s Brazilian telecoms subsidiary GVT, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

The KKR-Apax group is said to be willing to pay as much as 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) for GVT, below Vivendi’s asking price of 8 billion, the report said. BTG Pactual Group , Latin America’s largest investment bank, is “still considering” whether to join the bid, it added.

The group would be bidding against U.S. satellite firm DirecTV, which may be able to come closer to Vivendi’s asking price because of the efficiencies the deal would create, the report said.

Spokespeople at Vivendi, Apax and KKR were unavailable for comment.

Earlier this month, a newspaper reported that BTG Pactual had pulled out of the race to acquire GVT.

Although GVT has been a growth driver for Vivendi, the French group has come to see funding its expansion as a burden while GVT’s cash generation has not matched its heavy capital expenditures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.