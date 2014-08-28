FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi receives GVT bids from Telecom Italia, Telefonica
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vivendi receives GVT bids from Telecom Italia, Telefonica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Vivendi said it received bids for its GVT Brazilian broadband unit from Telecom Italia and Telefonica, and that its supervisory board would examine the offers at a meeting on Thursday.

The Telecom Italia offer represents a total enterprise value of 7 billion euros ($9.24 billion) and includes 1.7 billion euros of cash, a 16 percent stake in Telecom Italia, and 15 percent of TIM Brasil, Vivendi said in a statement. It expires on Sept. 10.

The Telefonica offer represents a total enterprise value of 7.45 billion euros. It includes 4.663 billion euros in cash, a 12 percent stake in Telefonica Brasil, of which about a third can be exchanged for 5.7 percent of the share capital of Telecom Italia, Vivendi added. This offer expires on Aug. 29.

The two offers also include proposals for content partnerships, Vivendi added. (1 US dollar = 0.7573 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.