REFILE-Vivendi seals final deal for sale of Brazil unit GVT
September 19, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Vivendi seals final deal for sale of Brazil unit GVT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix fault in text formatting)

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a final agreement for the sale of its Brazilian unit GVT to Spain’s Telefonica.

The agreement includes the payment of 4.66 billion euros in cash, from which a bank debt of around 450 million euros and adjustments in working capital will be deducted, the statement said.

Vivendi will also receive 7.4 percent of Telefonica Brasil shares, at a stock maket value of 2.02 billion euros as of Sept. 18, and of 5.7 percent of Telecom Italia shares at a stock market value of 1.01 billion euros as of Sept. 18.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
