UPDATE 2-Vivendi's SFR feels pain of new mobile player

* SFR loses 620,000 clients, 3 pct of total base

* Q1 revenue slides 0.9 pct to 7.1 bln eur

* Q1 EBITA falls 4.9 pct to 1.62 bln eur

* Poll avg for sales 6.92 bln, for EBITA 1.46 bln

* Confirms annual net profit goal (Recasts; Adds details, CFO comments from call)

By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Vivendi felt the pain from a new ultra low-cost mobile operator in France in the first quarter as its telecoms operator SFR lost 620,000 mobile clients and saw a 7 percent decline in mobile service revenue.

SFR lost 3 percent of its total customer base of 20.84 million after Iliad launched its Free Mobile offers in mid-January, worse than larger rival France Telecom, which lost 2.3 percent in the same period.

The arrival of Free Mobile touched off a price war that forced SFR, France Telecom and Bouygues Telecom to spend heavily to try to retain customers.

Analysts say the fourth player will eventually turn France into one of the toughest markets in Europe with operating margin percentages in the mid-20s, down from mid-to-high 30s before Free Mobile’s arrival.

Vivendi Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said there had been a “price reset” in the market and that its impact would “accumulate in the coming months.”

“We think Free is losing steam though and our customer loss numbers have stablised,” he said on a conference call. “To cope with the new reality, we are undertaking a significant reorganisation but aren’t ready to talk about objectives yet.”

Vivendi’s SFR is working on a cost-cutting plan and broader overhaul of its commercial offerings and strategy. Unions at SFR warned on Friday that the company was preparing to cut around 500 jobs, but the company later said no final decisions had yet been made on cost cuts or layoffs.

Decisions may have to wait for the arrival this summer of the new chief executive of SFR, Michel Combes, the former boss of Europe for Vodafone.

Despite the turmoil in France, Vivendi’s overall first-quarter results were ahead of analysts’ expectations, helped by the strength of the Brazilian telecoms business and unexpectedly good sales at Universal Music Group.

As a result, Vivendi confirmed its annual goal of adjusted net income above 2.5 billion euros and its dividend payout policy.

Group revenue slid 0.9 percent to 7.1 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 4.9 percent compared with the same period a year earlier to 1.62 billion.

Adjusted net income fell 13.4 percent to 823 million euros.

Analysts had expected revenue of 6.92 billion euros and operating profit of 1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

The group’s shares are near nine-year lows, down 22 percent this year, worse than France Telecom’s decline of 14 percent and the 5 percent decline in the European telecom index. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Editing by James Regan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)