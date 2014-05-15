FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi Q1 sales in line, says positioned for growth
May 15, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Vivendi Q1 sales in line, says positioned for growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French media and telecoms group Vivendi said on Thursday it was positioned for growth focusing on media and content after the sale of its SFR telecoms unit as it reported first-quarter sales in line with forecasts.

Sales for the first three months of the year came in at 2.722 billion euros, up 2 percent organically and at constant currencies, in line with a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast.

EBITA was 268 million euros, up 2.8 percent from a year ago on a constant currency and continuing businesses basis - excluding SFR activities and euro weakness. Including those factors, it was down 11.2 percent.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Andrew Callus

