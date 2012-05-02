Vivendi names new SFR mobile unit head

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Vivendi named Michel Combes, an industry veteran who is currently head of Vodafone’s European business, to lead its French mobile operator, SFR, as it struggles with brutal competition from a new low-cost mobile player.

With Combes, Vivendi has chosen an executive with deep knowledge of the French telecoms market gained as France Telecom’s chief financial officer from 2003 to 2006 and chief executive of France’s broadcast tower operator, TDF, from 2006 to 2008.

Combes, aged 50, will start his new role at SFR on Aug. 1.

Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy has been running SFR on an interim basis since late March when he forced out the former chief for not sufficiently coping with the arrival of new mobile competitor Iliad.