FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi names new SFR mobile unit head
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Vivendi names new SFR mobile unit head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Vivendi named Michel Combes, an industry veteran who is currently head of Vodafone’s European business, to lead its French mobile operator, SFR, as it struggles with brutal competition from a new low-cost mobile player.

With Combes, Vivendi has chosen an executive with deep knowledge of the French telecoms market gained as France Telecom’s chief financial officer from 2003 to 2006 and chief executive of France’s broadcast tower operator, TDF, from 2006 to 2008.

Combes, aged 50, will start his new role at SFR on Aug. 1.

Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy has been running SFR on an interim basis since late March when he forced out the former chief for not sufficiently coping with the arrival of new mobile competitor Iliad.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.