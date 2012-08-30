FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi H1 hit by French mobile slump
August 30, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Vivendi H1 hit by French mobile slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vivendi reported a slide in first-half operating profit hurt by tough competition at its French mobile phone business but on Thursday confirmed its annual profit target.

Its revenues slipped 1.2 percent to 14.1 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA) fell 12.7 percent to 2.9 billion euros.

The company made no comments about its ongoing portfolio review in which it is weighing sales of its video games unit Activision Blizzard and its Brazilian broadband unit GVT. Vivendi’s former chief executive left in late June after a disagreement with the board over how to reduce a deep share slump.

First-half sales at SFR, the French mobile business that generates most of Vivendi’s cash, fell 5.9 percent to 5.76 billion euros, dragged down by a price war that hit the market after the launch of Iliad ’s low-cost mobile plans. The unit’s EBITA fell 10.3 percent to 1.11 billion euros.

To cope, SFR said it plans to implement a restructuring plan to achieve around 500 million euros in annual operating cost savings by the end of 2014.

