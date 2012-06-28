FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi CEO to leave company-Figaro newspaper
June 28, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Vivendi CEO to leave company-Figaro newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy is leaving the telecoms and media conglomerate in a decision to be made official by a board meeting later on Thursday, Le Figaro newspaper reported on its web site.

Jean-François Duboscq, a senior vice president at the company, will replace Levy on a temporary basis, the newspaper said.

Vivendi shares were up more than 4 percent after the report. Vivendi officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting By Christian Plumb

