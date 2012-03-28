French regulator to deepen inquiry of Canal+, TPS deal

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday that it would open an extended inquiry of a 2006 deal that saw Vivendi’s pay-TV unit Canal+ buy its main satellite competitor TPS.

The move represents a second stage in an inquiry that began last September when the Competition Authority withdrew its approval for the merger.

In a separate review of another acquisition, the regulator will also take 15 days to examine proposals submitted recently by Canal+ on its proposal to buy two free TV channels Direct 8 and music-focused Direct Star.

That deal, worth 465 million euros, was signed last September, and is still awaiting regulatory approval. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elena Berton)