FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi agrees proposal for mediator in Canal+ spat
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 31, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

Vivendi agrees proposal for mediator in Canal+ spat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi on Friday backed a proposal to name a mediator in the legal spat with media group Lagardere over their Canal+ France pay-TV venture.

“Vivendi confirms it has accepted the proposal from Commercial Court President Franck Gentin to open the way to a mediation in the lawsuit filed by Lagardere, demonstrating its goodwill and full confidence,” a Vivendi spokesman told Reuters.

Lagardere could not be immediately reached for comment.

Lagardere had said in February it was suing Vivendi for 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in a dispute over Canal+ France.

Lagardere wants Vivendi to return the sum to Canal+ France because it claims Vivendi is making permanent use of the business’s entire cash surplus under a disputed cash management agreement between the venture and its Vivendi-owned parent.

Vivendi has in turn accused Lagardere of trying to destabilise it and force it to buy back Lagardere’s 20 percent stake in Canal+ France.

Earlier this month Vivendi, which owns the remaining 80 percent, said the stake was “core” and it was not interested in selling it to Lagardere. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.