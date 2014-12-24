U.S. judge enters $50 mln investor judgment against Vivendi ahead of appeal

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has ordered Vivendi SA to pay nearly $50 million to resolve a shareholder lawsuit over a merger that occurred in 2000, but issued another order putting the money in escrow while the French media group appeals.

U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York entered the judgment on Monday. On Wednesday, she issued a separate order that allows Vivendi to have the judgment’s execution put on hold pending an appeal, once the company deposits $55 million with the court.

Lawyers for Vivendi and the investors had jointly sought entry of the orders, which would allow an appeal to move forward in a long-running lawsuit dating back to 2002.

“We are happy to move forward with the appeal process,” James Quinn, a lawyer for Vivendi, said Wednesday.

A lawyer for the investors did not respond to a request for comment.

The $49.8 million judgment stemmed from a rare trial in a U.S. securities class action.

Shareholders contended Vivendi made false or misleading statements about the company’s health following its $46 billion, three-way merger in 2000 with Seagram Co and Canal Plus.

That merger helped transform Vivendi, a water utility, into Europe’s largest telecommunications and entertainment company.

A federal jury in 2010 found Vivendi liable for violating federal securities laws.

But a federal judge later threw out claims by investors in the French company’s ordinary shares, following a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limited investors’ ability to pursue claims over the purchase of foreign securities.

The class action now just covers investors who bought Vivendi’s American depositary shares between Oct. 30, 2000, and Aug. 14, 2002.

The case is In re Vivendi Universal SA Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 02-05571. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)