US jury slaps $954.6 million judgment against Vivendi
June 25, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

US jury slaps $954.6 million judgment against Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal jury on Monday found that French entertainment group Vivendi may have to pay up to $954.6 million in damages to Liberty Media Corp over a 2003 breach of contract lawsuit.

The Manhattan federal court jury found that Liberty Media was entitled to 765 million euros in damages after it sued Vivendi accusing it of fraud in a 2001 agreement where Liberty Media swapped its stock in the USA network in exchange for Vivendi stock.

Vivendi bought USA in 2001.

The trial was overseen by U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin.

Vivendi in a statement on Monday said it “strongly disagrees” with the jury’s verdict.

The case is Liberty Media v Vivendi Universal, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No 03-2175.

