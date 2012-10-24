Vivendi's Maroc Tel attracts four suitors -sources

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vivendi has received signals of interest for its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom from regional rivals Qatar Telecom, Etisalat and Saudi Telecom, and South Africa’s MTN , two people familiar with the matter said.

The French media-to-telecoms conglomerate is hoping to garner at least 5.5 billion euros ($7.13 billion) from selling the unit, which is its second-biggest earnings generator, the people said on Wednesday.

There is no official deadline set for offers, but Vivendi hopes to sign a deal before the end of the first quarter of next year, one of the people said.

Vivendi is seeking to sell assets to cut debt and revive its flagging share price, which is near 10-year lows. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Sophie Sassard; Editing by James Regan)