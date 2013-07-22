FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi to announce Maroc Telecom sale to Etisalat-sources
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2013 / 5:53 PM / in 4 years

Vivendi to announce Maroc Telecom sale to Etisalat-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Vivendi is set to announce the sale of its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to Dubai-based Etisalat in one of the biggest emerging market acquisitions this year, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Vivendi is expected to sell its stake for around 4.2 billion euros ($5.54 billion), close to its current market value. The board met on Monday to discuss the deal and go over quarterly results.

Vivendi declined to comment while Etisalat didn’t return a call for comment. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Christian Plumb in Paris; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.