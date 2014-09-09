Vivendi eyes Telefonica stake in Mediaset Premium -Bloomberg

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Vivendi is considering the purchase of Spanish group Telefonica’s 11 percent stake in Mediaset SpA’s pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Vivendi, which owns French pay-TV business Canal Plus, could further increase its stake in its Italian counterpart controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset and seek synergies with Telecom Italia, Bloomberg added.

Vivendi plans to exercise an option to acquire Telefonica’s 8.3 percent holding in Telecom Italia as part of the deal to sell to Telefonica its Brazilian broadband telecoms unit GVT, Bloomberg cited one person as saying.

Telefonica has the right to sell back its 11 percent stake in Mediaset Premium if the Italian media group finds another partner for the business, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last week.

Telefonica bought the stake in July for 100 million euros, valuing Mediaset Premium at 900 million euros ($1.2 billion).

Mediaset’s deputy chairman, Pier Silvio Berlusconi, said then that the company was in talks with Vivendi, Al Jazeera and others to cooperate in the pay-TV business.

Vivendi declined to comment on Tuesday. (1 US dollar = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)