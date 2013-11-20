Prosecutor recommends lighter sentence for former Vivendi boss

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - French prosecutors recommended a lighter sentence on Wednesday for former Vivendi boss Jean-Marie Messier, who has appealed against a conviction for embezzlement and misleading shareholders.

Messier, who drove the media-and-telecom group to the brink of bankruptcy, was handed a three-year suspended sentence and a 150,000-euro fine ($202,900) by a Paris criminal court in 2011.

This time around, the prosecutor recommended a 20-month suspended sentence and a 150,000-euro fine.

Messier’s lawyer declined to comment on Wednesday. The appeal hearing began on Oct. 28 and is expected to run until the end of the month.

Messier, who now runs a boutique investment bank in Paris, led Vivendi a decade ago during the heady days of the Internet bubble. He became a symbol of corporate hubris when he nearly bankrupted the former utilities group with an acquisition spree.

Later, a class-action lawsuit in the United States and a criminal case in France were filed against Messier and several other Vivendi executives and board members, alleging that they misled investors about the financial strength of the group. ($1 = 0.7394 euros)