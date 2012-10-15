Numericable bond plans in doubt on SFR merger talk

* Numericable’s planned EUR400-450m bond likely on hold

* Numericable’s cost of funding would plummet on SFR tie-up

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - French cable business Numericable’s plans for an imminent bond market visit are likely to be put on hold, or even cancelled, if media reports that the company is in talks over a tie-up with Vivendi’s French mobile phone operator SFR prove correct.

The company had been expected to enter the market either on Monday or Tuesday this week with the intention to raise EUR400-450m via secured and unsecured high-yield bonds, one market source familiar with the matter said.

That follows months of speculation that the issuer was preparing a transaction, following its debut deal in February. On Friday lenders approved changes to its loan covenants which would have made it easier to issue a bond.

The report in Le Figaro over the weekend that Vivendi and Numericable had been in “very serious” discussions for around two weeks, means that Numericable’s bond plan is likely to be put on ice until there is more clarity on the situation, the sources said.

That is partly because Numericable’s cost of funding would likely fall significantly due to Vivendi’s much higher investment-grade rating at Baa2/BBB/BBB. Numericable is rated B2 by Moody’s and B by S&P.

The majority of Vivendi’s bonds, for example, yield below 3%, while Numericable’s one high-yield issue yields just under 10%.

Numericable’s 12.375% EUR360m February 2019 bond was bid four points higher at 115.28 on Monday versus closing levels around 110.96 on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

On a yield basis, the bond trades at 9.3% compared to 13% at its launch having rallied since mid-July when talk about another bond deal first surfaced.

The main impact on Vivendi was in the cost of insuring its debt against default. Vivendi’s five-year CDS was one of weakest in the iTraxx Main index on Monday, moving 8.5bp, or 5.6% wider, to 160bp earlier in the day.

Vivendi’s cash bonds were marginally wider across the curve, but the move was broadly in line with other issuers in the telecom and media sector.

Le Figaro reported said Vivendi had hired BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs to work on a possible deal, while Numericable was being advised by Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.

Those banks declined to comment.

BOND PREP ON ICE

With around EUR2.6bn of leveraged loans outstanding, Numericable has been widely expected to issue more bonds.

To make that easier, Numericable earlier this month asked lenders to remove the existing yield caps on new senior secured and unsecured bonds.

At the time, the company was prohibited from issuing new bonds unless it was at, or lower than, an all-inclusive yield cost of 10.5% and 13.5% respectively. The February senior secured bond was priced to yield 13%.

Lenders did not agree to remove the caps, but raised them to 13.5% and 15.5% respectively.

Lenders also agreed that proceeds from any new bonds could be used to pay down loans maturing over the next three years, rather than loans maturing in 2016 and 2017, in order to improve the company’s debt maturity profile.

JP Morgan and Credit Suisse were the rumoured bookrunners for the Numericable bond, although no official mandate has been announced.

There had been speculation that Numericable would try to tap the U.S. high-yield market, but a market source said the issuer was concerned that conditions there were no longer as attractive.

MERGER BEST OPTION

The most credible of the three options for SFR mentioned in Le Figaro’s report was a merger with Numericable, RBS credit analysts said. The other options included a complete sale of the business or an initial public offering.

A sale of the 49% stake in SFR could return EUR4-5bn to Vivendi, which has been reviewing its strategy and business portfolio as it seeks to reverse a deep slump in its share price over the last few years.

Vivendi is also working to slash annual operating costs at SFR, its former cash cow, which has been hammered by a price war started when rival Iliad undercut it with an ultra-low-cost “Free Mobile” offer.

RBS credit analyst Diwakar Vijayvergia said a merger with Numericable could also have the possible advantage of EUR1bn of synergies in the new business and a chance to offer triple play services to consumers.

Numericable is considered to be among the weakest in the European cable sector, having suffered from falling subscriptions and average revenue per user (ARPU). (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)