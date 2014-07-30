FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 30, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

French competition regulator opens SFR-Numericable review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - The French competition authority said on Wednesday it has decided to carry out an in-depth review of the impact of cable firm Numericable’s agreed purchase of mobile operator SFR from Vivendi due to competition concerns.

The investigation is expected to be completed within 65 days but could be extended if needed, the watchdog said in a statement.

“The authority considers that the transaction raises serious doubts about hindering competition and requires the opening of a period of detailed examination,” the regulator said.

In April, Vivendi picked Numericable as a buyer for SFR - which is France’s second-largest mobile player behind Orange - handing billionaire Patrick Drahi’s cable firm victory after a fierce, month-long bidding war with No 3. market player Bouygues. Numericable is controlled by Drahi holding company Altice. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Geert De Clercq)

