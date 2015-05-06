FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vivendi completes sale of remaining Numericable-SFR stake
May 6, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vivendi completes sale of remaining Numericable-SFR stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Altice statement)

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Vivendi has completed the sale of its remaining 20 percent stake in French telecoms group Numericable-SFR, the French media group said on Wednesday.

Vivendi said it had received a first payment of 1.8 billion euros ($2.04 billion) from Numericable-SFR under the terms of the sale agreement announced on Feb. 27, which called for a price per share of 40 euros.

A second 1.9 billion-euro instalment is due by April 7, 2016 from Numericable-SFR’s majority shareholder Altice.

In a separate statement, Altice and Numericable said that half the stake, or 10 percent of Numericable-SFR shares, would be cancelled after the transaction.

As a result, Altice, which is controlled by billionaire entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, will then own 70.4 percent of the share capital and voting rights of Numericable-SFR.

Numericable is France’s second biggest telecom company, with a market value of 23.6 billion euro. It competes with leader Orange, Bouygues Telecom, and low-cost player Iliad.

Both Numericable and Altice will report first-quarter results on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8819 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost and Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Elaine Hardcastle

