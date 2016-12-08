FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Orange would look to make a bid for Vivendi's pay-TV if it came up for sale-CEO
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
December 8, 2016 / 7:37 PM / 8 months ago

Orange would look to make a bid for Vivendi's pay-TV if it came up for sale-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKHIRAT, Morocco, Dec 8 (Reuters) - France's Orange would look to make a bid for Vivendi 's pay-TV Canal Plus if it came up for sale, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Thursday.

The former telecoms monopoly is keen on forming an alliance and much closer operational cooperation with Canal Plus, Richard added, without elaborating on the detailed structure of such a potentially far-reaching partnership.

"If Canal Plus were up for sale tomorrow, Orange would definitely look into it. Obviously," Richard told reporters on the fringes of a news conference in Skhirat, Morocco. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.