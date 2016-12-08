Orange would look to make a bid for Vivendi's pay-TV if it came up for sale-CEO

SKHIRAT, Morocco, Dec 8 (Reuters) - France's Orange would look to make a bid for Vivendi 's pay-TV Canal Plus if it came up for sale, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Thursday.

The former telecoms monopoly is keen on forming an alliance and much closer operational cooperation with Canal Plus, Richard added, without elaborating on the detailed structure of such a potentially far-reaching partnership.

"If Canal Plus were up for sale tomorrow, Orange would definitely look into it. Obviously," Richard told reporters on the fringes of a news conference in Skhirat, Morocco. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Balmforth)