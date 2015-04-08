FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 8, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi to lift shareholder payouts after PSAM talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said it will increase returns to shareholders following calls by activist U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM).

Vivendi said that after holding discussions with representatives of PSAM in the last few days, it was now committed to returning 6.75 billion euros ($7.3 billion), or 5 euros per share, to shareholders.

“Vivendi will review the possibility to propose additional distributions if its acquisition strategy were to require less cash than anticipated over the next two years,” the group added in a statement. ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

