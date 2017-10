PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - French media-and-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi confirmed it would keep developing Brazilian unit GVT and said it is reviewing options for listed video-game subsidiary Activision Blizzard.

“The board continues to review a variety of options on Activision,” Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron told a conference call on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)