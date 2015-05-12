Vivendi lifts Q1 profits, plans offer for rest of Canal+ SECP

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - European media company Vivendi reported a 24 percent jump in first-quarter net profit thanks to increased earnings from investments and a decrease in interest expenses.

The group, which is now focused on pay-TV and music after selling off a series of assets over the past year, said on Tuesday it planned to raise its stake in Canal Plus’ Societe d‘Edition via via a public tender offer of 7.60 euros a share and after a dividend payment on April 29.

Vivendi’s sales rose 7.5 percent to 2.49 billion euros ($2.80 billion) in the quarter due mainly to the performance of its Universal Music business which benefited from a weaker euro. Adjusted net income rose to 136 million euros, up 24.1 percent on the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by)