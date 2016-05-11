FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi Q1 core operating profit falls 2.5 pct on restructuring charges
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
May 11, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Vivendi Q1 core operating profit falls 2.5 pct on restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said its core operating profit fell 2.5 percent as its music division faced higher restructuring charges.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for the three months that ended in March amounted to 213 million euros ($243.7 million), with total revenues over the period of 2.491 billion euros.

Vivendi’s music unit, Universal Music Group, generated an EBITA of 79 million euros in the first quarter, down 4 percent from a year earlier, in spite of an increase of 0.6 percent of its revenues to 1.12 billion euros.

Separately, the group said that the son of Chairman Vincent Bollore, Yannick Bollore, will be co-opted as a member of the group’s supervisory board in replacement of Philippe Donnet.

The nomination of Yannick Bollore, who is chief executive officer of advertising group Havas, will be submitted to Vivendi’s next shareholders’ meeting for ratification. ($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.