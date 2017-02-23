FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 6 months ago

Vivendi 2016 core operating profit falls 23 pct, sees rebound in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi said its core operating profit fell by 23.2 percent last year, hit by a drop in the number of customers its French pay-TV arm Canal Plus.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation amounted to 724 million euros over the period, missing a Reuters poll average of 820 million.

Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, said it expected the turnaround of its pay-TV operations would bear fruit this year and help its core operating profit rebound by 25 percent, with group revenues advancing by 5 percent. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Andrew Callus)

