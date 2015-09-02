Vivendi lifts Q2 profits, says could consider more M&A

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi reported higher second-quarter profits on Wednesday and said recent divestments could enable it to consider more acquisitions.

The group, which is now focused on pay-TV and music after selling a series of assets over the past year, said its net adjusted profit rose 34 percent to 193 million euros ($217.78 million) in the second quarter while total sales were up 9 percent to 2.6 billion euros.

Citi Research analysts were expecting adjusted net income of 199 million euros.