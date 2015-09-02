FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi lifts Q2 profits, says could consider more M&A
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
September 2, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi lifts Q2 profits, says could consider more M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi reported higher second-quarter profits on Wednesday and said recent divestments could enable it to consider more acquisitions.

The group, which is now focused on pay-TV and music after selling a series of assets over the past year, said its net adjusted profit rose 34 percent to 193 million euros ($217.78 million) in the second quarter while total sales were up 9 percent to 2.6 billion euros.

Citi Research analysts were expecting adjusted net income of 199 million euros.

$1 = 0.8862 euros Reporting by Matthias Blamont, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.