a year ago
Vivendi Q2 core operating profit plummets on losses of Canal Plus French channels
August 25, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Vivendi Q2 core operating profit plummets on losses of Canal Plus French channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi reported a lower than-than-expected quarterly core operating profit on increased losses suffered by the French channels of its pay-TV Canal Plus.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for the three months that ended in June plummeted by 41.5 percent to 174 million euros ($196.17 million), missing an average estimate in a Reuters poll of 247 million euros.

Total revenues over the period fell 1.9 percent from a year ago to 2.55 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8870 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
