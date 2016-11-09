FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

Vivendi Q3 operating profit beats estimates with robust music unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi reported a third-quarter core operating profit that beat estimates on Wednesday, as a strong performance of its music unit offset the lower profitability of its pay-TV division.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose 26.5 percent from a year ago to 277 million euros ($303.29 million), compared with a Reuters poll of 174 million euros.

$1 = 0.9133 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

