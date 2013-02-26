FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi says 2012 profit beats target on video games
February 26, 2013

Vivendi says 2012 profit beats target on video games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vivendi, a conglomerate whose interests range from entertainment to telecoms, beat its full-year net profit target, helped by video game sales and despite weakness at its French mobile unit.

Adjusted net income reached 2.86 billion euros ($3.78 billion) before one-offs, ahead of its target of 2.7 billion. Revenue rose 0.6 percent to 28.99 billion, compared with the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll of 28.51 billion.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, all Vivendi subsidiaries reached their outlook in 2012,” Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Francois Dubos said in a statement on Tuesday.

“(Video games maker) Activision Blizzard delivered an exceptional year thanks to a series of successful launches.” ($1=0.7567 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

