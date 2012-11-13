FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi raises full-year profit goal on games strength
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Vivendi raises full-year profit goal on games strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Entertainment-to-telecom group Vivendi raised its 2012 adjusted net income target to 2.7 billion euros ($3.43 billion)from 2.5 billion, saying business performance was offsetting the economic slowdown and a heavier tax environment.

Stronger sales at its video game unit Activision Blizzard are helping compensate for ongoing weakness at its largest unit, French telecom operator SFR, which has been hit by a new low-cost mobile player in its home market.

Vivendi added that it now expects SFR to post a decrease in full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of close to 12 percent, against 12-15 percent predicted previously.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.