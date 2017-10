PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi posted a 17 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as its SFR French mobile division was hit by fierce competition.

The company said business in the quarter was in line with its outlook amid a “very challenging economic environment”, and confirmed its full-year guidance for all divisions. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jane Baird)