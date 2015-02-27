Vivendi will sell rest of SFR to Numericable, plans big share buyback

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi on Friday said it would accept an offer to sell its remaining 20 percent stake in telecoms group SFR to billionaire Patrick Drahi for 3.9 billion euros ($4.36 billion).

It also reported annual sales of 10.01 billion euros, slightly below analysts expectations for 10.21 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the year stood at 626 million euros, compared with forecasts of 679 million euros.

After selling three of its six businesses since mid-2013 in a strategy overhaul to exit telecoms, Vivendi, one of France’s largest companies, has amassed a war chest to deploy on acquisitions and returning money to shareholders.

In April, it promised to pay out 5 billion euros to shareholders in dividends after selling SFR. Several months later it agreed to sell its Brazilian telecom unit GVT to Telefonica for 7.2 billion euros in cash and shares, in a deal that could close by summer.

As a result of the asset sales, Vivendi pledged to pay an ordinary dividend of 1 euro per share for 2014 and aims to “maintain this distribution level for the fiscal years 2015 and 2016.”

It also said it would do a share buyback worth 2.7 billion euros at a maximum purchase price of 20 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic,Editing by Dominique Vidalon)