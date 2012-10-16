FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France may oppose SFR sale by Vivendi - paper
October 16, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

France may oppose SFR sale by Vivendi - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The French government may oppose a sale of SFR, telecoms minister Fleur Pellerin said in an interview, following reports that cable company Numericable was preparing to acquire the mobile operator from Vivendi.

“SFR is a sensitive and strategic company for France,” Pellerin said in an interview with Le Figaro.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure this company does not end up in the hands of unscrupulous shareholders,” he added.

The French daily reported on Saturday that SFR was in talks on a tie-up with the unlisted cable operator, which is controlled by private equity firms Carlyle Group and Cinven .

