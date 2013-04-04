FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi to name new head of French telecoms - paper
April 4, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Vivendi to name new head of French telecoms - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Vivendi plans to name its top telecoms executive Jean-Yves Charlier as head of French telecoms division SFR, newspaper Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The appointment is likely to be announced around the time of the group’s annual shareholder meeting on April 30, Les Echos said.

Charlier, 49, will replace Stephane Roussel, the former Vivendi human resources chief who took the reins of SFR last summer after the departure of group Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy.

Roussel will become chairman of SFR and will take on a new strategic role within Vivendi, Les Echos added.

Vivendi declined to comment.

Charlier, born in Belgium, is Vivendi’s senior executive vice president in charge of telecoms. He was previously responsible for Europe at BT Group and was later CEO of Colt Telecom with responsibility for restructuring the European telecommunications operator.

Since 2007, Charlier has also served as head of Promethean, a company specialising in interactive educational products and media for teachers. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

