SFR CEO to leave in wake of Free launch -Le Figaro
#Industrials
March 26, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 6 years ago

SFR CEO to leave in wake of Free launch -Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of French mobile operator SFR, Frank Esser, is leaving the group after 12 years at its head as the business has been hit by the arrival of Iliad’s Free in the French market, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday.

No successor has been lined up as yet, the newspaper said, adding that SFR was considering a shake-up of its strategy.

A spokeswoman for SFR declined to comment.

SFR parent Vivendi said on March 1 that core profit at its French telecom business would drop by up to 15 percent this year amid increased competition from Free. SFR had lost about 208,000 subscribers in the first two months of 2012.

Iliad launched its ultra low-cost mobile offers in mid-January, intensifying a price war in the French market. (Reporting by James Regan)

